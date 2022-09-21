Bigg Boss 16: What! Karan Patel becomes the highest-paid contestant in the history of the show

MUMBAI: Karan Patel needs no introduction as he is one of the superstars of television.

The actor rose to fame with his performance as Raman in the serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein and since then the actor is considered the top actor on television.

Karan was also seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he faced all the stunts and was the first runner-up of show.

Bigg Boss 16 will be beginning soon and the makers of the show have already begun to lock in the celebrities for the show.

This time they are not leaving any stone unturned to make this season a success and hence they are trying to bring the best of contestants on board. They are well aware that Bigg Boss 13 was a huge success because of the contestants that were brought on the show.

Hence, the makers are targeting the big names of television and OTT to come on board.

As per sources, it seems that Karan Patel has been offered the show and there are high chances that the actor might be seen in the show.

There are reports doing the rounds that Karan might be the highest-paid contestant in the show in the history of all seasons, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But the fans are excited to see the actor on the reality show as they feel he is the perfect choice for the show.

In the past seasons also the actor has been offered the show but due to some reasons, he hasn’t been able to make it to the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the actor could be a good choice for the show and could bring in the TRPs on the show.

