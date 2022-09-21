Bigg Boss 16: What! Karan Patel becomes the highest-paid contestant in the history of the show

The new season of Bigg Boss will be beginning soon and Karan Patel is one of the actors who has been offered the show and now there is news doing the rounds that he could be the highest paid actor on television.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 15:52
Bigg Boss 16: What! Karan Patel becomes the highest-paid contestant in the history of the show

MUMBAI: Karan Patel needs no introduction as he is one of the superstars of television.

The actor rose to fame with his performance as Raman in the serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein and since then the actor is considered the top actor on television.

Karan was also seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he faced all the stunts and was the first runner-up of show.

Bigg Boss 16 will be beginning soon and the makers of the show have already begun to lock in the celebrities for the show.

This time they are not leaving any stone unturned to make this season a success and hence they are trying to bring the best of contestants on board. They are well aware that Bigg Boss 13 was a huge success because of the contestants that were brought on the show.

Hence, the makers are targeting the big names of television and OTT to come on board.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

As per sources, it seems that Karan Patel has been offered the show and there are high chances that the actor might be seen in the show.

There are reports doing the rounds that Karan might be the highest-paid contestant in the show in the history of all seasons, though there is no confirmation on the same.

(ALSO READ: Revealed! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly opens up on why she decided to quit her successful career midway)

But the fans are excited to see the actor on the reality show as they feel he is the perfect choice for the show.

In the past seasons also the actor has been offered the show but due to some reasons, he hasn’t been able to make it to the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the actor could be a good choice for the show and could bring in the TRPs on the show.

Do you want to see Karan Patel as the contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

(ALSO READ: AWW! Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan spend some quality time after rehearsals)

Bigg Boss 16 SidNaaz Siddarth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Voot Colors Reality show Munawar Tinu Dutta Prakruti Kanika Maan Fahmaan Khan Giaa Manek Ridhima Pandit Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 15:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Maddam Sir: Interesting! Haseena’s request ignored by the doctor, Karishma forces him
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars...
Exclusive! Aadat Se Majboor actress Vanshika Sharma and Mahi Jain roped in for Amazon Prime series Hush Hush
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Wagle Ki Duniya: New Mission! Wagle family out to fight against child labour
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Audience perspective! Doctor G trailer, Breaking the stereotype or looking vulgar?
MUMBAI : King of content Ayushmann Khurrana is back with his upcoming movie Doctor G which also has Rakul Preet Singh...
Shocking! Tiger Shroff’s remuneration drops due to this shocking reason
MUMBAI :  Actor Tiger Shroff has been winning the hearts of fans over time with his amazing acting contributions, we...
Wow! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Wedding Card is out, take a look
MUMBAI: Soon-to-be-married Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s unique personalities are also woven into the kind of wedding...
RECENT STORIES
Audience perspective! Doctor G trailer, Breaking the stereotype or looking vulgar?
Audience perspective! Doctor G trailer, Breaking the stereotype or looking vulgar?