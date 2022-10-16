Bigg Boss 16: WHAT! From MC Stan to Tina Dutta, these contestants’ educational qualifications are beyond your imagination

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

While the contestants sometimes seem to lose their mind in the rigid atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss’s house, their educational qualifications will tell a different story.

Here are the qualifications of the current contestants;

Gautam Vig

The Agni Vayu actor studied at Delhi’s Guru Harikishan Public School and holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources.

Tina Dutta

The Uttaran actress studied at St. Paul's Boarding & Day School in Kolkata and holds a degree in English Honors.

Archana Gautam

This former beauty pageant holder has a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from IIMT Meerut.

Abdu Rozik

The adorable little singer has never attended regular school, he however only passed his 10th grade from a local school in his hometown.

MC Stan

The Pune based rapper has only managed to complete his 12th grade.

Credit-bollywoodlife



