The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and Munawar is one of the names that has been floating around as a possible contestant. The fans are eagerly waiting to see if he is a part of the show or not as they know that he would be the perfect choice for the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 11:29
Bigg Boss 16: What! Is Munawar Faruqui following the footsteps of Tejasswi Prakash by denying his participation in the show?

MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with a prize money of Rs. 20 lakhs and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumored girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from the marriage.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Yesterday, the actor had come live on his social media handle and he confirmed that he isn’t doing the show and all the news floating around is a rumor.

But somewhere the audience feels that he is lying as this was the same thing that Tejasswi Prakash had told last year when she had interacted with the media just a few days before the show went on air.

The actress was asked if she was participating in the show and she said that she is not doing the show as it isn’t her cup of tea.

Well, now Munawar has come online and is claiming the same thing, so is he following in the footsteps of Tejasswi as the actors are under a strong contract.

The show is all set to begin on the 1st of October 2022 and this weekend the fans and audience would know if Munawar would be part of the show or not.

Do you want to see Munawar as the contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

