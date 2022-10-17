Bigg Boss 16: What! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals Shalin Bhanot’s arrogant attitude, says, “He talked about his worth in front of all of us”

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

Shalin Bhanot has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. His spat with the contestant in the Bigg Boss house seems to be never ending. And now his arrogance has been brought to light by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

In the recent episode we saw Sumbul Touqeer’s father come on the show and give his feedback to his daughter. He told her some bitter truths about her so-called ‘friends’ Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Nimrit agreed with him and also revealed about Shalin’s arrogant attitude, where he once said that he was worth more than all the contestants of this house combined.

Warning the young Sumbul about Shalin, Nimrit told her, “He is 15 years older to me and is not the one to judge me, his journey is different than mine. He talked about his worth in front of all of us and I don’t think it was right.”

The recent episode had a bulletin episode by actor Shekhar Suman, which was entertaining and gave out a lot of revelations.

