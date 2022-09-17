Bigg Boss 16: What! Vivan Dsena breaks his silence on participating in the upcoming season of the show

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss will premiere on the 1st of October and Vivan was one of the celebrities who was approached for the show. Finally, the actor broke his silence on whether he is doing the show or not.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 13:34
Bigg Boss 16: What! Vivan Dsena breaks his silence on participating in the upcoming season of the show

MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 16 will be beginning soon and the makers of the show are going all out to make this show a success.

Last year we did see how the show in the initial days was very successful but then later on the show dropped down in the TRP ratings and it never could bounce back.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Whereas Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The upcoming season will be following the international format and for the first time, Bigg Boss too will be playing the game along with the contestants.

As we had reported earlier, the makers have approached a few celebrities and one of them was Sirf Tum actor Vivan Dsena.

ALSO READ : Love is in the air! Vivian Dsena reveals he is in LOVE with a former journalist; DEETS INSIDE

Now, the actor while interacting with an entertainment portal spoke about the offer of Bigg Boss. He said, “This has become a joke now that even my fans have started to reply on my behalf. It is a yearly rumor which I have become used to. I was never interested in this kind of reality show and don’t see myself fitting into this format”

Well, seems like Vivan has made it loud and clear that he won’t be doing Bigg Boss even in the future. His fans would be a little disappointed to not see him in the show.

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere on the 1st of October and the fans can’t keep calm for the new season

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Vivian Dsena: You break the monotony of a daily soap by playing different characters, changing the level of execution and experimenting with new things.This time I have chosen intensity over intimacy and I am not scared to go against the wave

Bigg Boss 16 SidNaaz Siddarth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Voot Colors Reality show TellyChakkar Munawar Tinu Dutta Prakruti Kanika Maan Fahmaan Khan Vivan Dsena
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 13:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Disha Parmar and Red Outfits – A Beautiful Combination
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar, who is currently seen on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 as Priya, looks stunning in red colour oufits....
Khatron Ke Khiladi: OMG! Did Rajiv Adatia call Pratik Sehajpal dumb?
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The shoot of...
Wow! Outfits of Jennifer Winget That Leaves Us in Awe
MUMBAI:Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget, makes us stare at her Instagram posts in awe as she slays all kinds of outfits...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has furthered my career and I can vouch that every actor would want to be a part of this iconic show: Navika Kotia
MUMBAI:  What better than being a part of a successful long-running show? Nothing that we can think of. Navika Kotia...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Emotional! Ali Asgar breaks down in tears as his daughter makes a shocking revelation
MUMBAI: This weekend episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to take the viewers on an emotional ride with 'Family...
Aww! Banni Chow: YuvAani recreate Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Fitoor Magic
MUMBAI:  Banni Chow Home Delivery is a show that is quickly making heads turn and gaining a lot of popularity. The...
RECENT STORIES
Disheartening! Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey mourns the demise of his father KD Shorey
Disheartening! Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey mourns the demise of his father KD Shorey