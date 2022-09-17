Bigg Boss 16: What! Vivian Dsena breaks his silence on participating in the upcoming season of the show

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss will premiere on the 1st of October and Vivian was one of the celebrities who was approached for the show finally the actor broke his silence on whether he is doing the show or not

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 13:34
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 16 will be beginning soon and the makers of the show are going all out to make this show a success.

Last year we did see how the show in the initial days was very successful but then later on the show dropped down in the TRP ratings and it never could bounce back.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Whereas Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The upcoming season will be following the international format and for the first time, Bigg Boss too will be playing the game along with the contestants.

As we had reported earlier, the makers have approached a few celebrities and one of them was Sirf Tun actor Vivian Dsena.

Now the actor while interacting with an entertainment portal spoke about the offer of Bigg Boss, the actor said “This has become a joke now that even my fans have started to reply on my behalf. It is a yearly rumor which I have become used to. I was never interested in this kind of reality show and don’t see myself fitting into this format”

Well, seems like Vivian has made it loud and clear that he won’t be doing Bigg Boss even in the future and the fans would be a little disappointed to not see him in the show.

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere on the 1st of October and the fans can’t keep calm for the new season.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

