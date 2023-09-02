Bigg Boss 16 : This is when Salman Khan would shoot for the finale of the show

the finale of the show is nearing soon and finally this season would get its winner and is going to be a tough choice for the audience to choose who would be the winner of the show, but here we bring you about the day when Salman Khan would shoot for the finale.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 18:48
Bigg Boss 16 : This is when Salman Khan would shoot for the finale of the show

MUMBAI : This season of Bigg Boss was one of the most successful seasons of the show as the show has great TRPs and was among the top 10 shows when it came to TRP ratings.

Its considered as one of the most successful seasons of all time and one o f the reasons has been that the contestants have given a lot of content to the show.

ALSO READ : -  Congratulations! Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan reaches this milestone, deets inside

The five contestants who have made it to the finale of the show are Shalin, Priyanka, Archana, Shiv, and Mc Stan and one of them would be lifting the trophy.

As we had reported earlier that Salman Khan wasn’t able to host the last two episodes of the show owing to dates issues and hence the audience did see Farhan Khan and Karan Johar hosting the show.

But now finally Salman Khan is back as the host of the show and he would be seen during the finale of the show and will be announcing the winner in his style.

As per media reports Salman Khan would be shooting for the finale of the show on Sunday and the preparation for the show is over has started where the contestants will be performing.

Bigg Boss 15 choreographer Nishant Bhat might be choreographing the acts tough there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, this time the audience will be having a problem is selecting the winner of the show as all the contestants are very strong and have played the game well and its a tough choice.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : "It's not called interfering, it's taking a stand," says Manu Punjabi as he supports Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

 

 

 


    

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 18:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI :Actress Satarupa Pyne has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinu begins to hate Sai after Pakhi reveals the truth to him
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara returns to Udaipur with Abhinav and Abhir, a question rings in Abhimanyu’s mind
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan confronts Ehsan about Katha; Ehsan has some plans with Katha
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”
MUMBAI :The remakes and the recreated versions of songs, that’s all we are going to get in the next couple of weeks....
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Actress Madhuri Sanjeev roped in to be part of Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat
Exclusive! Actress Madhuri Sanjeev roped in to be part of Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat
Exclusive! Mohit Abrol and Sujay Reu roped in for Swastik Productions’ next with Sony TV
Exclusive! Mohit Abrol and Sujay Reu roped in for Swastik Productions’ next with Sony TV
Exclusive! ‘Fashion’ fame actress Kitu Gidwani roped in to be part of a new show on Sony TV
Exclusive! ‘Fashion’ fame actress Kitu Gidwani roped in to be part of a new show on Sony TV
Dua aka Aditi Sharma reveals her favorite person on Rabb Se Hai Dua, check out
Dua aka Aditi Sharma reveals her favorite person on Rabb Se Hai Dua, check out
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka and Archana have a massive fight just a few days away from the finale of the show
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka and Archana have a massive fight just a few days away from the finale of the show
Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali has some heartwarming words for her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Clan, check out
Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali has some heartwarming words for her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Clan, check out