Bigg Boss 16 : This is when Salman Khan would shoot for the finale of the show

MUMBAI : This season of Bigg Boss was one of the most successful seasons of the show as the show has great TRPs and was among the top 10 shows when it came to TRP ratings.

Its considered as one of the most successful seasons of all time and one o f the reasons has been that the contestants have given a lot of content to the show.

The five contestants who have made it to the finale of the show are Shalin, Priyanka, Archana, Shiv, and Mc Stan and one of them would be lifting the trophy.

As we had reported earlier that Salman Khan wasn’t able to host the last two episodes of the show owing to dates issues and hence the audience did see Farhan Khan and Karan Johar hosting the show.

But now finally Salman Khan is back as the host of the show and he would be seen during the finale of the show and will be announcing the winner in his style.

As per media reports Salman Khan would be shooting for the finale of the show on Sunday and the preparation for the show is over has started where the contestants will be performing.

Bigg Boss 15 choreographer Nishant Bhat might be choreographing the acts tough there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, this time the audience will be having a problem is selecting the winner of the show as all the contestants are very strong and have played the game well and its a tough choice.

