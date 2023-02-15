Bigg Boss 16 winner Mc Stan beats Virat Kohli and all the previous Bigg Boss contestants’ record on social media with This post; check out

MUMBAI : Mc Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 which came as a shock to the audience, the host Salman Khan and the rapper himself.

Mc, since the beginning of the show was very lost and hardly played the game. He was a part of the “Mandali” group that was formed by Sajid Khan and he was very close to Shiv and Abdu.

The rapper himself said on the show that he understood the game just two weeks back and began to play the game and until then, he was lost and didn’t understand anything!

But Mc’s fan following is on another level and his fandoms crashed the other fan clubs and made him the winner of the show.

During the initial days of the show, MC's social media accounts weren’t that active but when the finale week began, his account became super active.

Recently, post his victory, MC Stan has shared a winning post which has broken all the records on social media.

The rapper has broken the record of Virat Kohli and the other ex Bigg Boss contestants and created a new record breaking likes and comments on social media.

Well, there is a reason why Mc Stan won in spite of not having much involvement in the game.

MC has a crazy fan following and post Bigg Boss it has jumped to another level.

To beat Virat’s record is a huge achievement and the rapper's fans can’t keep calm.

