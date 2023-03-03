Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan to debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan? Read on to know the truth..

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has been a blockbuster season of the reality series that has been very popular and iconic in the landscape of Indian pop culture. Over time, the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and some very iconic winners. MC Stan made his fans proud and overjoyed when he picked up the trophy of the reality show.

MC Stan’s popularity has been soaring high ever since he came out of the Bigg Boss house. His rap songs and style of rapping has won him millions of fans. As per reports he has become one of the most popular musicians in India.

Now, there have been innumerable rumors that Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan will be making his Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan. He was also rumored to be approached by the makers. Here’s the truth.

The speculations began after a twitter user posted the news on his account. Check out the post below;

There is no official confirmation from the makers as yet but Stan’s fans will be over the moon if the news turns true. It will interesting to see if MC Stan will have a cameo or a rap song in the film.

Meanwhile MC Stan will soon be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show where the host has also shared a promo of him grooving to MC Stan’s rap song Basti Ka Hasti, which got a whopping 3 million likes in just 24 hours.

Speaking of Jawan, the film stars SRK and South lady superstar Nayanthara in lead roles. It is directed by South director Atlee.

