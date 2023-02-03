Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan overtakes A.R Rahman, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar to become the most popular Indian musician

Rapper MC Stan is dominating the headlines like a real boss; after winning Bigg Boss 16, the rapper has emerged as one of the most loved personalities in India.
popular Indian musician

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 has been a blockbuster season of the reality series that has been very popular and iconic in the landscape of Indian pop culture. Over time, the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and some very iconic winners. MC Stan made his fans proud and overjoyed when he picked up the trophy of the reality show.

MC Stan’s popularity has been soaring high ever since he came out of the Bigg Boss house. His rap songs and style of rapping has won him millions of fans. As per reports he has become one of the most popular musicians in India.

Stan never disappoints his fans in terms of serving entertainment. And after coming out of the controversial house of BB, he's breaking all the records with his immense popularity, and now according to the reports he has become the most popular Indian musician. The rapper is the one who introduced Mumble rapping in India.

Basti Ka Hasti aka MC Stan has risen to fame with his songs and has now overtaken some of the biggest Indian musicians like A.R Rahman, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar.

MC Stan has even surpassed many A list celebs on Google trends to reach the top spot. His IG Live reached the top 10 in the world for the very first time. Bigg Boss has made the rapper reach phenomenal heights and unbelievable heights of stardom.

Stan is currently on an Indian tour with his show tickets being sold out very quickly. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him perform live.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

