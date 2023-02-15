Bigg Boss 16 winner Mc Stan reveals that he shouldn’t have won and that Shiv Thakare deserved to take the trophy home as he played the game since day one

MUMBAI :Mc Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 which came as a shock to the audience, the host Salman Khan and the rapper himself.

Mc since the beginning of the show was very lost and hardly played the game, he was a part of the “Mandali” group that was formed by Sajid Khan and he was very close to Shiv and Abdu.

The rapper himself said on the show that he understood the game just two weeks back and began to play the game until then he was lost and didn’t understand anything.

But Mc’s fan following is on the other level and his fandoms crashed the other fan clubs and made him the winner of the show.

Post the show when he came out and interacted with the media the rapper said “ I don’t think I deserved to win the show but my brother Shiv Thakare should have taken the trophy home since he played the game since day one”

He further said “But it fine as I also had a little involvement in the game and this credit goes to my fans as I wasn’t trying to be someone else I was myself only in the game and didn’t change a little also and hence the audience could relate to it and I won the show”

Well, there is no doubt that Mc and Shiv share a special bond of brotherhood with each other and they are extremely close to each other and hence Mc mentioned that he wouldn’t mind if Shiv also wins the show.

And the best part about their relationship is that after the show is over also they are in touch with each other and share the same bond.

