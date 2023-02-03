Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan reveals witnessing his close friend being murdered in front of his eyes

The rapper is the one who introduced Mumble rapping in India. In a recent podcast, MC Stan has revealed a disturbing fact about his life where he witnessed his close friend being stabbed to death in front of his eyes.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 17:26
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 has been a blockbuster season of the reality series that has been very popular and iconic in the landscape of Indian pop culture. Over time, the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and some very iconic winners. MC Stan made his fans proud and overjoyed when he picked up the trophy of the reality show.

Also Read- 'Big Boss 16' winner MC Stan finally reveals the meaning of 'Shemdi'

MC Stan’s popularity has been soaring high ever since he came out of the Bigg Boss house. His rap songs and style of rapping has won him millions of fans. As per reports he has become one of the most popular musicians in India. 

Rapper MC Stan is dominating the headlines like the real boss; after winning Bigg Boss 16, the rapper has emerged as one of the most loved personalities in India. Stan never disappoints his fans in terms of serving entertainment. And after coming out of the controversial house of BB, he’s breaking all the records with his immense popularity, and now according to the reports he has become the most popular Indian musician. The rapper is the one who introduced Mumble rapping in India. 

In a recent podcast, MC Stan has revealed a disturbing fact about his life where he witnessed his close friend being stabbed to death in front of his eyes.

In the podcast MC Stan says that he has seen some really disturbing scenes in his life and one of them is the murder of a friend whose birthday was being celebrated. After the friend finished cutting his cake, some put a knife in his neck and then stabbed him multiple times.

MC Stan has even mentioned how there was an attempt to kill him too many times but he has managed to escape that.

Also Read-MC Stan lifts the Bigg Boss 16 Trophy and earns the coveted title!

On winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy the Basti Ka Hasthi rapper spoke about his parents saying, “Talking about his parents, who come from a humble background, the rapper said: "My mother and father started crying. They were like, he's gone from where to where. My parents' reaction was priceless for me."

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- podcast by Ranveer Allahbadia 

