Bigg Boss 16: WOAH! Actress Kanishka Soni reveals astonishing details about her experience with Sajid Khan

MUMBAI : Recently, more and more people have been pushing for Sajid Khan to be removed from Bigg Boss 16 owing to his past sexual assault accusations during the #MeToo movement. Singer, model, and actress, Kanishka Soni has come up as another voice accusing the director. She recently posted a video on social media where she divulges details of her meetup with Sajid Khan.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked about being asked to undress in front of the producer and director. Till recently, she did not want to reveal the person’s name, but after seeing him in Bigg Boss, she decided to speak up. Apparently, Sajid Khan called her to his home and asked the actress to raise her top and show her stomach in exchange for a role in his movie in 2008.

Also Read : Shocking! 'Are you just a bhaijaan of influential people and not outsiders like us?' Asks Sherlyn Chopra as she took a dig at Bigg Boss host Salman Khan over Sajid Khan’s presence in the house

She captioned her post, "I am extremely scared of revealing the name of a person about whom I spoke in my interviews last month that he called me up at his home & asked me to raise my top & show stomach for giving me role into his movie in 2008 but now since he is into big boss & on demand from many film fraternity friends I am telling the entire story, experience & exactly what happened..his demands for offering me roles, I feel so insecure while telling you all the whole truth, these powerful personalities can kill me anytime & I am hopeless from Indian government & laws but I trust GOD & have FAITH that the struggle I went through bcoz of them he will answer me all together .. I totally feel a goddess is inside me & ready to punish each one I am talking about #sajidkhan whom you all have accepted into #bigboss, especially my question is for @beingsalmankhan ji who is my fav & everyone’s, how come he doesn’t look at the characters bigg boss choose before selecting anyone for bigg boss? Please watch the whole video, it’s long, but whatever I could speak by heart, I am sharing with the whole world. After this I never want to come back to INDIA, I am scared but not WEAK. I am POWERFUL, POSITIVE & ENERGIZED for the new beginning of my career in HOLLYWOOD"

While expressing her apprehension towards the makers and the host Salman Khan for letting Sajid Khan in the house, she also shares that she is going to debut in Hollywood and is afraid to return to India looking at the current situation in the industry. Kanishka started her career as a singer with the reality show, Bathroom Singer in 2007. She was also recently featured in the news for marrying herself.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits : ETimes

Also Read : Interesting! Pavitra Rishta fame Kanishka Soni takes a break from the television industry for THIS reason