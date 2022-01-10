Bigg Boss 16: Wow! Salman Khan shares a BTS video from the sets of the show where one can see how he gets prepared for the show

The new season of Bigg Boss is all set to begin today and Salman Khan shared a BTS video from the sets of the show where one can see his journey from entering the sets of the show to the stage.

MUMBAI : The day has finally arrived and Bigg Boss will premiere today, and the fans are excited about the new season.

The confirmed contestants are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gautam Vig, Chandini Sharma, Tina Dutta, Prakruti Mishra, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot.

The show will follow the international format and this time Bigg Boss himself would be playing the game and would be bringing in super twists in the game.

Salman Khan himself will be entering the house and will be interacting with the contestants where he will be guiding them and also will be giving them challenges to face.

The weekend ka vaar episode will be telecast on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday the contestants will get a chance to interact with the audience and the fans.

Salman Khan has shared a BTS video from the sets of the show where he did showcase how he gets prepared for the show, from his journey of entering the show and coming on stage.

In the video one can see how the mega superstar Salman Khan enters the sets. He is seen interacting with the makers of the show and he is all set to shoot the first episode of the show.

It will be interesting to see the new season and let’s hope that it does well on the TRP ratings.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 14:36

