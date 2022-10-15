Bigg Boss 16:Really! Nitizens doubt Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta’s ‘love’, call it ‘fake’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

In the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, we have seen many contestants who fell in love on the show and eventually become couples like Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon, and most recently Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to name a few.

While some affairs have ended inside the house itself, some carry on for a while and never see the light of day after exiting the house.

Now the first couple that seems to be making their presence felt is Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta. Viewers are getting the feeling that they are doing this only for TRP’s and the camera.

Netizens aren’t getting the right vibes from Shalin and Tina and are calling them ‘fake’ and calling them out for such a cheap stunt.

More dramas and affairs seem to be in store in the Bigg Boss house in the coming days.

