Bigg Boss 17: After Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra’s picture gets showcased on Times Square New York

Not only Abhishek, but Mannara is also quite trending for her equation with Munawar Faruqui as their friendship has gone south post Ayesha Khan’s entry in the house. Her picture is also put up on Times Square.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 12:47
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has witnessed a lot of chaos recently.

Recently, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya started targeting Abhishek Kumar. Abhishek was in a relationship with Isha and after their breakup, he was so affected emotionally that he sought therapy. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anurag Dobhal to re – enter the house?)

Isha earlier mocked his rehab stay which he took years ago and in another argument, Isha and Samarth provoked him a lot by calling him names such as ‘mental’, throwing blanket on him, making faces, telling him if he wants to break the television since he is getting angry and a lot of other things.

One thing led to another and finally, Abhishek could not take it anymore and ended up slapping Samarth.

Netizens have been protesting as Abhishek got evicted from the house. They have been bashing Ankita as she is the one who took this decision and Isha was also seen telling Samarth that he is the ‘Shehenshaah’ when it comes to poking and that it is because of him that Abhishek is suffering.

After Abhishek’s eviction, his father has issued a statement on social media requesting Salman Khan to give him another chance on the show.

In a video shared on social media, Abhishek’s father said that everyone is on the show to win and they all provoke each other, but the way Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya provoked his son was too much. He requested Salman to let him re-enter the show.

And now, looking at the popularity and the not only fans but celebrities also coming out and supporting Abhishek, his picture has been showcased on Times Square New York.

And it is not only Abhishek, but Mannara is also quite trending for her equation with Munawar Faruqui as their friendship has gone south post Ayesha Khan’s entry in the house. Her picture is also put up on Times Square.

Take a look: (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Munawar Faruqui denies having any feelings for Ayesha Khan)

Isn’t that great! 

Abhishek Kumar Mannara Chopra Samarth Jurel Isha Malviya Salman Khan
Comments

