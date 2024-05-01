Bigg Boss 17: Aoora has a MASSIVE BREAKDOWN during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot because of Munawar or Arun?

South Korean singer Aoora has made quite a splash in the Indian media scene, delighting audiences with renditions of songs like Woh Kisna Hai at a Mathura concert and covering Indian classics like Yeh Shaam Mastani.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 17:27
Aoora

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 on Jio Cinemas is one of the most controversial shows on television.

The show recently faced some massive drama as Abhishek Kumar was voted out on reasons of domestic violence. Isha Malviya and Abhishek has a massive argument wherein Isha and her boyfriend Samarth Jurel provoked Abhishek to an extent where he could not control himself and ended up slapping. They targeted him, called him ‘mental’ and a lot of other things as he is claustrophobic and had to also go through therapy sessions after breaking up with Isha.

(Also Read: Ooh La La! Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz looks smokin’ hot as he poses almost NAK*D flaunting his obliques

Abhishek was drastically affected with the breakup and went into depression and hence he had to for consultation.

There are many other fights going on inside the house.

Recently, Ayesha Khan got into a confrontation with Munawar Faruqui where Munawar said that he has no feelings for Ayesha. She also tells him that on one hand he tells her how he has feelings for her and on the other hand, he tells the housemates that he is doing all the things for her as an apology.

Munawar will tell Aisha that he has nothing to do with her and that he is behaving normally. He will also tell Ayesha that he does not want to get into any relationship at the moment and he is just like any other housemate to her. Munawar will clearly tell Ayesha that her being in his life is not going to be good for him leaving Ayesha shell shocked.

Now, according to reports, Aoora has had a breakdown during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot and it is touted that this might be related Arun Mashettey or Munawar Faruqui. The two contestants had a disagreement with Aoora recently.

South Korean singer Aoora has made quite a splash in the Indian media scene, delighting audiences with renditions of songs like Woh Kisna Hai at a Mathura concert and covering Indian classics like Yeh Shaam Mastani.

(Also Read: Woah: Netizens wish Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get married as they attend their friend’s wedding!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 
 
 

aoora Arun Mashettey MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Abhishek Kumar Isha Malviya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 17:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Malaika Arora's secret visit to Arjun Kapoor's house sparks speculation amid breakup rumors; Fans express concern over her demeanor
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are rumored to have split up; the talk is that Malla and Arjun called it quits...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Ruhi fails to return home and goes missing
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Must watch! Manjot Singh, Animal actor rescues a girl from suicide in a heartwarming old clip
MUMBAI: Manjot Singh, star of the film "Animal," is shown in an old video preventing a girl from committing suicide,...
Must read! Sonnalli Seygall, Pyaar Ka Punchnama star criticizes THIS airline following baggage woes; Details inside!
MUMBAI : Despite her purported post-marriage pleasure, Sonnalli Seygall recently spoke on social media about a terrible...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Not just kids, but the parents and judges too begin to mock Kunal for having two women in his life
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anurag Dobhal to re – enter the house?
MUMBAI : Anurag Dobhal is a famous YouTuber known by the name UK07, he makes content by going bike riding and roams...
Recent Stories
Malaika
Shocking! Malaika Arora's secret visit to Arjun Kapoor's house sparks speculation amid breakup rumors; Fans express concern over her demeanor
Latest Video
Related Stories
ANURAG
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anurag Dobhal to re – enter the house?
Sheezan
Finally! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant Sheezan Khan gives an update about his health says “ After being unwell for twenty days and seven days in the hospital finally I have recovered never my health has been this bad”
Shrimad Ramayan
Must Read: Top reasons why you should not miss watching Shrimad Ramayan on Sony TV!
Surbhi Jyoti
Wow! Surbhi Jyoti, Naagin 3 Star allegedly set to wed boyfriend Sumit Suri in March 2024? Know here details!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande eliminates Abhishek Kumar but Salman Khan brings in a twist
URVASHI DHOLAKIA
OH NO! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 ex- contestant Urvashi Dholakia hospitalized undergoes surgery for a tumour (cyst) in the neck