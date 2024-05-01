Bigg Boss 17: Aoora has a MASSIVE BREAKDOWN during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot because of Munawar or Arun?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 on Jio Cinemas is one of the most controversial shows on television.

The show recently faced some massive drama as Abhishek Kumar was voted out on reasons of domestic violence. Isha Malviya and Abhishek has a massive argument wherein Isha and her boyfriend Samarth Jurel provoked Abhishek to an extent where he could not control himself and ended up slapping. They targeted him, called him ‘mental’ and a lot of other things as he is claustrophobic and had to also go through therapy sessions after breaking up with Isha.

Abhishek was drastically affected with the breakup and went into depression and hence he had to for consultation.

There are many other fights going on inside the house.

Recently, Ayesha Khan got into a confrontation with Munawar Faruqui where Munawar said that he has no feelings for Ayesha. She also tells him that on one hand he tells her how he has feelings for her and on the other hand, he tells the housemates that he is doing all the things for her as an apology.

Munawar will tell Aisha that he has nothing to do with her and that he is behaving normally. He will also tell Ayesha that he does not want to get into any relationship at the moment and he is just like any other housemate to her. Munawar will clearly tell Ayesha that her being in his life is not going to be good for him leaving Ayesha shell shocked.

Now, according to reports, Aoora has had a breakdown during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot and it is touted that this might be related Arun Mashettey or Munawar Faruqui. The two contestants had a disagreement with Aoora recently.

South Korean singer Aoora has made quite a splash in the Indian media scene, delighting audiences with renditions of songs like Woh Kisna Hai at a Mathura concert and covering Indian classics like Yeh Shaam Mastani.

