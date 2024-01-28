Bigg Boss 17: Clarification! THIS is Abhishek Kumar’s relationship status, read more to know why

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show.

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

We got to see the top finalist’s family and closed ones wishing well for them. Later, the family members were even called on the show, seeing which the contestants got very emotional and started crying.

Now Salman Khan has come to speak to the contestants.

Salman Khan asked Abhishek Kumar about his relationship status and the segment got interesting with this question.

Abhishek revealed that he is single. Salman Khan asked what he learned while being in the house, Abhishek answered that it’s good to be single. Salman Khan then pointed out how he is still asking to get into a relationship while being in the house. Abhishek clarified that there were very emotional moments in the house and so he wanted love. Salman Khan asked for a clarification of how he thinks that he is still in the house. He then asked Abhishek if he wants the love he is receiving already while being in the house, or wants to come out and search for love. Abhishek answered that he is happy with the love he is receiving. Salamn also had the same opinion.

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Jio Cinema.