Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui awkward moment when a fan asked him to marry his sister!

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the audience's favorite. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show, considering the way he played the game.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car. The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

He is the talk of the town for his participation in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, as he is almost confirmed for the show.

Now, as he is set to enter the Bigg Boss house as it commences its season 17, there is a video doing the rounds on social media where he is seen talking about an interesting fan encounter.

Munawar mentioned that once a fan approached him and asked him if he can marry his sister. This was an awkward moment for him as he had not even seen her picture also. Munawar’s confession is doing the rounds on social media and his fans are finding him very cute.

Take a look at the video below:

