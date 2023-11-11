Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar’s family and friends keeps a special Diwali pooja foe his well being! Watch the exclusive video here!

Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 20:45
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows of Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons. 

Actor Abhishek Kumar is currently seen in the house! to start his own new journey. Abhishek rose to fame with his portrayal in the show Udaariyaan, and then later in Balaji Telefilm’s Bekaboo.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

While the house mates are away from their family, the families are still keeping the housemates in their prayers and sending them all their love and prayers. 

Something similar happened with Udaariyaan’s Abhishek Kumar, 

There was a Diwali Pooja kept at Abhishek Kumar's House where transgender actress and activist Shubhi Sharma along with actors and friends Kashish, Nibedita and Pooja prayed for Abhishek Kumar and his well being.  

The gesture is so sweet and the prayers will definitely go a long way, Abhishek has has been doing great in the show and even after a bit of complication in the beginning, but things seem to be going well for Abhishek in the game now. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Bharti Sigh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the show during "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode

 

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 20:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! “She suffered from childhood PTSD”, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu talks about the actress being judged for her complexion
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood...
Exclusive! Vipul Gupta on his character in Hack: Crimes Online, “So he’s a go-getter and wants to make a difference”
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV, which is a part of Amazon Prime, provides content to viewers free of charge. The streaming...
Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar’s family and friends keeps a special Diwali pooja foe his well being! Watch the exclusive video here!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy...
Exclusive! Parmeet Sethi on his experience directing the series Hack: Crimes Online, “I think this was one of the best projects that I had directed”
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV, which is a part of Amazon Prime, provides content to viewers free of charge. The streaming...
Exclusive! Child actor Angad Maholay to be seen in Vash Hindi remake
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment...
Wow! The climax of Tiger 3 is the setup of Tiger vs Pathaan?
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is currently the talk of the town, the movie is all set to hit the big screen in less...
Recent Stories
Priyanka
What! “She suffered from childhood PTSD”, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu talks about the actress being judged for her complexion
Latest Video
Related Stories
TEMTATION ISLAND SEASON 1
Temptation Island India Season1 : Exclusive! This is when Elvish Yadav will enter the house and advice the contestants about love
Salman
Hey Salman Khan fans! Here’s your chance to meet the superstar at the BIGG BOSS House
BIGG BOSS SEAOSN 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Katrina Kaif refuses to dance with Salman Khan on “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Debina Bonnerjee
Congratulations: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary celebrate as their little one Divisha turns a year older!
Mouni Roy
Oops! Mouni Roy faces an AWKWARD MOMENT as her ‘POSSSESSIVE’ husband Suraj Nambiar pulls her towards him
Amit Behl
Exclusive: Television audience loves conflict of relationships: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Amit Behl