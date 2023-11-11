Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar’s family and friends keeps a special Diwali pooja foe his well being! Watch the exclusive video here!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows of Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.

Actor Abhishek Kumar is currently seen in the house! to start his own new journey. Abhishek rose to fame with his portrayal in the show Udaariyaan, and then later in Balaji Telefilm’s Bekaboo.

While the house mates are away from their family, the families are still keeping the housemates in their prayers and sending them all their love and prayers.

Something similar happened with Udaariyaan’s Abhishek Kumar,

There was a Diwali Pooja kept at Abhishek Kumar's House where transgender actress and activist Shubhi Sharma along with actors and friends Kashish, Nibedita and Pooja prayed for Abhishek Kumar and his well being.

The gesture is so sweet and the prayers will definitely go a long way, Abhishek has has been doing great in the show and even after a bit of complication in the beginning, but things seem to be going well for Abhishek in the game now.

