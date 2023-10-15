Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! “ I think ninety percent of them don’t know that there is a big gaming community; they are going to experience the power of gaming”, Arun Srikanth on meeting Salman Khan, Weekend ka Vaar and more!

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Arun Srikanth Mashettey a popular gamer and a YouTuber personality,  also known as Achanak Bayanak Gaming is all set to enter the famous house, to start his new journey. Abhishek rose to fame with his portrayal in the show Udaariyaan, and then later in Balaji Telefilm’s Bekaboo.

Before he stepped into the house, TellyChakkar got in touch with the star to talk about his upcoming journey and more.

As a digital creator, you are used to having the camera on you all the time, but this is the first time that you will have to show a vulnerable side. Are you excited or nervous?

You know I have a YouTube channel, and I come from Hyderabad, I am 27 years old, and it is pretty well known to everyone that youtube is ruling right now, it is churning out top content creators, YouTubers have taken over everything, so, when I gaming, sometimes there are abuses, there are jokes, that is different. But in Bigg Boss people watch you 24/7 and they are looking at everything, what you are eating, what you are doing at every given moment, they watch you A to Z, because of which I am a little nervous, because when I switch on the camera, my gaming persona comes out, and when I switch the camera off, I am a different person. You cannot hide your true self in Bigg Boss, doodh ka packet phado andar bhi dhoodh bahar bhi dhoodh. 

Weekend Ka Vaar is quite an exciting time for contestants, as you get to meet Salman Sir, it can be a tense time and also it can be scary, are you looking forward to seeing it?

First, of all I was so happy and excited to meet him, whether I won Bigg Boss or not, every Indian has a dream to meet Salman Bhai, so when I met Salman Bhai, I felt like  I would have won half of the Bigg Boss then only, and whether I win or I don’t when it comes to the weekend, about voting, I think ninety percent of them don’t know that there is a big gaming community which every gamer is on Youtube, do this time they are going to experience the power of gaming, like we saw in the previous season that Elvish Yadav won it, and this time you’ll get to experience some of the game fans.

How are you at expressing your opinions?

I have a very simple deal, if the person in front of me treats me with respect, I reciprocate that, but if someone is trying to act over than I deal with them in a way that they would understand. Dusri cheez, jo hai sab khula hai, anadar different, bahar ek nahi, woh cheez sab ko acha lagta hai, ghar ke andar bhi ki yeh do muh ka nahi hai, he is not two-faced, and that he is not hiding behind a mask.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Fans are very excited to see what this season will bring.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17: Must Read! Check out the five changes that one will get to see in the Bigg Boss house

Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Comments

