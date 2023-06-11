Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Neil Bhatt on dealing with negative people, his temper and more, “I have said over the years that I have always had a short temper, but it’s a work in progress,”!

MUMBAI : Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The love story of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma is dreamy and Bollywood in all its essence. The couple had just started work on their show, where they met and fell in love!

Neil Bhatt has always been the leading star of many hit shows, his talents are boundless, and turns out that Neil is setting out for yet another major adventure.

Bigg Boss 17 has begun with a bang and while the show’s new concept is fascinating Neil and Aishwarya have participated in the show as a couple.

Before Neil entered the house, TellyChakkar spoke to the actor to talk about what to expect from the journey, going in the show with Aishwarya, and more.

You seem like a calm guy but the house does test your patience, how will you deal with that?

I am generally a calm guy which you have seen me as, but I have said over the years that I have always had a short temper, but it’s a work in progress, and I am a work in progress I would like to believe. That’s how I have become calm and collected, but that’s not to say that I will lose my calm or my cool, I think it’s a balance, it’s a mix of everything, all my emotions. So, I am not going to shy away from showing my displeasure about something, if something is not acceptable, so I will put my point forward I think it’s all about evidence connection, and if audiences also feel, I am right, they will connect with it.

Do you think both you and Aishwarya will be able to showcase your individuality, even though are going?

I feel yes because we are going as a couple, and we do have a lot of things in common, but we are two very different people, and the show goes on for a while, and things in the house are constantly changing, and we will focus on doing our things as well. There is also a sense of advantage from my point of view because we get to celebrate all the major festivals together, our anniversary is in the latter half of the year, so having your better half with you is an advantage because we get to make these memories together.

Bigg Boss is the kind of show that tests you as a person, and some might think that it is an advantage for you both to be going in as a couple, what do you have to say to that?

Well, you said some might think so, and some might also think that it may be an advantage to go solo because the solo person does not have anyone else's responsibility. So, I don’t know, I mean it depends on your perception of things, I am genuinely going with a broad mind, because every year the concept changes and it’s a different way to approach the show and I feel, I don’t want to burden myself with so many thoughts, even though there are thoughts, that keep coming, and I feel those thoughts are redundant because they don’t make sense, because again we don’t know what it’s going to be like.

Bigg Boss 17 began with a bang on 15th October, with the superstar Salman Khan returning as host. Fans of the couple are very intrigued to see how they will perform on the show.

