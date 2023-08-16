Bigg Boss 17 : Exclusive! YouTuber "The UK07 Rider" to be locked in the show?

The new Season of Bigg Boss will begin in the next one–two months, and the makers already have some names in mind who could be the contestants for this season. As per sources, YouTuber "The UK07 Rider" might participate in the show as he has been approached by the makers though there is no confirmation on the same.
Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

There is a possibility that the makers might take two or three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2 into Bigg Boss Season 17, though there is no confirmation on it.

His name had come for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he confirmed the news that he was a part of the show but then at the end what happened no one knows and he wasn't a part of the show.

Well, in the OTT version we did see how YOuTUbers drove the show and emerged as the winner and the first finalist of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

