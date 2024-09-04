Bigg Boss 17 fame Soniya Bansal made a shocking statement about doing bold scenes; Says ‘I am open to it as long as it looks good’

The actress stated in a recent interview that she hopes to work in films or on streaming platforms. She said that working with prestigious production companies is her desire and that she is okay with doing dramatic moments if they are "aesthetically shot.”
Soniya Bansal

MUMBAI: Following her brief time on Bigg Boss 17, Soniya Bansal is hoping to obtain other projects. The actress stated in a recent interview that she hopes to work in films or on streaming platforms. She said that working with prestigious production companies is her desire and that she is okay with doing dramatic moments as long as they are "aesthetically shot.”

(Also read: Interesting! Soniya Bansal: Sharing Screen Space with Vardhan Puri in 'Ishq Hua' Was a Wonderful Experience)

“I believe working in the Hindi film industry is the ultimate career goal for any actor in India. I am dedicated to making that dream a reality through hard work. I am looking for some challenging roles and want to explore something different from what I’ve done so far. I’m looking for roles that are unique and diverse. Am aiming to shock and surprise audiences at the same time with my performance,” she told the popular news portal.

Bansal then revealed that she is okay doing bold scenes on OTT if it is the demand of the script. ”I don’t have a problem with doing bold scenes if they’re aesthetically shot and don’t come across as cheap or vulgar. I am open to it as long as it looks good and is in line with the demands of the script. If it’s been shot in a tasteful and artistic manner, then I am fine with it,” she added.

Soniya went on to refer to the late actress Sridevi as her "greatest inspiration" and claimed that she was “the ultimate queen of the industry”. “Since I was a child, I’ve admired her in every way. From “Sadma” to “Chandni” to “Lamhe,” she showcased incredible versatility as an actor. I dream of being like her one day, portraying characters as brilliantly as she did in her movies. You do not need to go to an acting school if you watch all her films,” she concluded.

(Also read: Hawwt! Here are times actress Soniya Bansal raised the temperature with her hot looks)

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: News 18

