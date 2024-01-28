Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Interesting! Aishwarya Sharma and Isha Malviya mimic Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the makers of the show would introduce the briefcase of Rs. 10 Lakhs to the finalists

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

Currently, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek have entered the Bigg Boss house where they are hosting fun segments with the contestants.

We all know that Aishwarya and Ankita were at loggerheads and so were Isha and Mannara. Aishwarya had mimic Ankita even in the house and she felt that Ankita is a hypocrite. Isha and Mannara had difference of opinions which led to an extremely nasty fight.

Now, Aishwarya and Isha were given a chance to become Ankita and Mannara 's minds respectively and the formers took this opportunity to their advantage to mimic them and share what they felt about them.

As for the finalists, it will be interesting to see who will lift the coveted trophy! Who are you vouching for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Keep reading this space for all the latest and exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 17.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the makers of the show would introduce the briefcase of Rs. 10 Lakhs to the finalists

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Jio Cinema and Colors TV.