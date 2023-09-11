Bigg Boss 17: How Romantic! Love is in the air for Khanzaadi and Abhishek

Abhishek has been growing fond of Khanzaadi. The two have been spending time with each other and trying to know each other better.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 15:49
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is known to be a controversial reality show. This year the show airs on Jio Cinema.

Right from the first day itself, there were disagreements, disputes and miscommunication between the housemates. Abhishek Kumar was in a relationship with Isha Malviya and they split. Abhishek found it difficult to move on from Isha while the latter dated Samarth Jurel. Abhishek was heartbroken on Samarth’s entry but soon, he was seen trying to make peace with the fact. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals his favourite contestants, calls KhanZaadi the 'TRP contestant' )

Post this; Abhishek has been growing fond of Khanzaadi. The two have been spending time with each other and trying to know each other better.

Recently in the live feed it was reported how Khanzaadi and Abhishek are having a discussion on whether he has moved on from Isha. On the other hand, Isha tells Khanzadi that she can have a relationship with Abhishek and that he seems to have moved on.

Now, there was a task where one member from each house was supposed to perform wearing clothes of Chandramukhi. Ankita, Khanzaadi and Sana are selected to perform. During Khanzaadi’s performance, she was seen looking at Abhishek as if she was dedicating it to him and Abhishek was also seen smiling. After the performance he even gave her water and he was the first one to hug her.

Looks like love is brewing between the two!

Do you want to see Abhishek with Khanzaadi? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Bigg Boss punishes the contestants as they fail to do the ration task)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Bollywood movies and OTT projects.

About Author

