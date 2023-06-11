Bigg Boss 17: Janvi Vora talks about her sister Rinku Dhawan: She is a Dabangg Punjabi girl and will be headstrong when she has to

MUMBAI: Matured and dignified is how we can describe Rinku Dhawan’s stay in the Bigg Boss house. Her sister, Janvi Vohra says that she is being herself in the house, and will definitely speak up for what is believes in.

“I am super excited and happy for her and I feel extremely proud to see my sister Rinku in Bigg Boss 17. I am not nervous at all as Rinku is absolutely pure of heart. Whatever and however you see her in Bigg Boss 17, she is her original self as she is outside the big boss house,” she says.

She adds, “Bigg Boss is known for its challenging tasks and I am confident that Rinku can face all the tasks and challenges as she is very calm and happy and lucky by nature. She is also headstrong and a Dabbang Punjabi girl. She is a storm when she has to be. She fears no challenges and speaks up for what she believes in regarding fights in the house. Janvi says she won’t necessarily interefere, unless required. “She will not unnecessarily barge into others' space and conversation as every conversation may not need your opinion. She has the gut to voice out her opinion very strongly where required. She is a total package as a contestant in the Bigg Boss house as the show is about your original personality and that’s what Rinku is,” she says.

She adds, “Bigg Boss is a show of showing true personalities and it reforms you into a better person by the time you come out of the house. We don’t really need to deal with any conflicts or controversies as Rinku is enough to deal if any such thing arises. And we have complete faith in her. We are and will always stand by her as her backbone.”

Rinku is a strong player, says her sister, adding, “She is a strong contender undoubtedly. Her patience, her maturity, and giving her strong opinions where required is her strength. She being her original self is the most important quality. You don’t need to unnecessarily get aggressive or lose your temper on someone or something that’s not worth it. Playing with dignity, respecting every contestant’s point of view and putting your opinion where you may disagree with someone else in the correct way is what Rinku is doing now. I think she is doing great. Yes, she has her funny and entertaining side to which she must show.”