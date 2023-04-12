Bigg Boss 17 : Karan Johar guides Sana Raees Khan

MUMBAI: Lawyer Sana Raees Khan’s popularity and game is growing every day in the Bigg Boss 17 house. While she is steadily making strong relationships in the house, she is also putting across her points well, and making sure her presence is felt in the house.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted this Weekend ka Vaar, spoke to Sana especially about her game. While he joked with her about her excelling dancing and ramp walking skills, he also told her to be the way she was last to last week in the house. He told her that she must raise her voice to make sure she is heard, and also informed her that the audience is liking it! Of course, he also joked about her holding hands with Vicky Jain. Sana cleared that it was nothing more than a friendly gesture.

Meanwhile, we can see friendship brewing between Sana and Ankita Lokhande also, who also told Karan about how innocent Sana is. She also said that Sana is an excellent dancer.

Bigg Boss is all about relationships and all we can say is that Sana is doing an excellent job. Way to go Sana!