Bigg Boss 17 : Karan Johar guides Sana Raees Khan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 08:15
Karan

MUMBAI: Lawyer Sana Raees Khan’s popularity and game is growing every day in the Bigg Boss 17 house. While she is steadily making strong relationships in the house, she is also putting across her points well, and making sure her presence is felt in the house.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted this Weekend ka Vaar, spoke to Sana especially about her game. While he joked with her about her excelling dancing and ramp walking skills, he also told her to be the way she was last to last week in the house. He told her that she must raise her voice to make sure she is heard, and also informed her that the audience is liking it! Of course, he also joked about her holding hands with Vicky Jain. Sana cleared that it was nothing more than a friendly gesture.

Meanwhile, we can see friendship brewing between Sana and Ankita Lokhande also, who also told Karan about how innocent Sana is. She also said that Sana is an excellent dancer.

Bigg Boss is all about relationships and all we can say is that Sana is doing an excellent job. Way to go Sana!

Bigg Boss 17 . Karan Johar Sana Raees Khan Vicky Jain Ankita Lokhande TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Sonal Panvar on body shaming: Any human is much more than how they look, there are a lot of things to discuss other than appearances
MUMBAI: Body Shaming is a reality. Not only the female gender, but their male counterparts also have to deal with it....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Deadly Threat! Savi’s life is in danger
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Jasmine Bhasin talks about her second Punjabi film and more
MUMBAI: Jasmine Bhasin, the star who kicked off her journey in Punjabi films with "Honeymoon," is back from a whirlwind...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Mysterious man turns out to be Garry, Sahiba becomes afraid
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Mohit Malhotra: Mumbai is a city of dreams and dreams do indeed come true here
MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malhotra says that while living in Mumbai comes at a cost, it might just be worth it. He says that...
Recent Stories
Dia
Wow! Dia Mirza reveals how she became financially independent at the age of 16
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonal
Sonal Panvar on body shaming: Any human is much more than how they look, there are a lot of things to discuss other than appearances
Jasmine
Jasmine Bhasin talks about her second Punjabi film and more
Mohit
Mohit Malhotra: Mumbai is a city of dreams and dreams do indeed come true here
Anupama
Here's why "Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani" actress Anupama Solanki feels proud of being a TV actor
Viraj
EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor opens up on the sudden boost in his popularity after entering Star Plus' Anupamaa, says, ''I have never got such a response for my work before'', shares about managing work and education and much more
Nausheen
Exclusive! Nausheen Ali Sardar shares her experience from her days when she was shooting for a Pakistani show, Check it out