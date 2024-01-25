Bigg Boss 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 16 Abdu Rozik will be gracing the finale of the show

MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons why the show did well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Whenever any actor was asked who their favorite contestant is, everyone would say Abdu.

We have also seen how the housemates used to love him and often protect him during the show.

On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.

Post the show, he shot to fame and today he has a massive fan following.

Abdu will be gracing the finale of the show where he would be having some fun segments with the contestants and the hosts Salman Khan, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Let not forget he was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Season 16 and the audience were disappointed back then that he didn’t make it to the finale of the show.

He is also Salman Khan’s favourite and the fun banter between them is fun to watch.

The finale of the show will be taking place within two days and the audience is voting for their favorite contestant to lift the trophy.

Yesterday with the elimination of Vicky the show got its top five finalists. Ankita, Arun, Munawar, Abhishek and Mannara are the finalists of the show.

The finale of the show will begin from 6 : 00 pm and will go until 12 : 00 Am at midnight.

