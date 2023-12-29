Bigg Boss 17: Massive fight breaks out between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, the latter says 'Remember why your mother slapped you...'

Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today. The show is all about sharing laughs, having fights and gossip clubbed with oodles of controversies which also expose the contestants’ personal secrets!

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar have created headlines right from the time they entered the show. Right on the stage where Abhishek and Isha were introduced, Abhishek accused Isha of betraying him while Isha alleged that Abhishek slapped her thereby calling him a woman beater. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight again, the actress says “I don’t want to be a part of your life, I will stay away”)

While the relationship was already a part of a controversy, Samarth Jurel entered the show introducing himself as Isha's boyfriend and this shocked not only Isha and Abhishek, but all the members of the Bigg Boss house.

It was recently seen in the live feed that a massive fight broke down between Isha and Abhishek.  

Isha accused Abhishek that he has used girls emotionally and physically while Abhishek also accused Isha that she has played games while being in a relationship and has flirted with many other boys. Abhishek also revealed that Isha was slapped by her mother for behaviour and conduct with boys.

A lot of mudslinging takes place between Isha and Abhishek while they try to prove each other wrong.

What do you have to say about Isha and Abhishek's massive fight? Let us know in the comment section below!

