Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui buys a swanky new car; good friend Paras Kalnawat welcomes his NEW BEAST!

As Munawar emerged a winner, he met his good pal Paras Kalnawat, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya met him for a bowling match too. And seems like he and Paras enjoyed an amazing night drive in Munawar’s new car!
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 got over only recently declaring Munawar Faruqui as the winner of the season. The runners-up of the season were Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra.

Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was audience's favourite. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show, considering the way he played the game. 

All the contestants have gained massive fame after their participation on the show. They have been papped recently too and are making the best of their fame and success. There are many who have been singing their next projects after their stint in the nation's most controversial reality show. Speaking about Munawar, he saw the support of many celebrities from the industry in the likes of Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai, Prince Narula, Karan Kundrra and others. One of them was his close friend Paras Kalnawat who is currently seen in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Paras took to his social media handle to share a video with a message that read: Congratulations bhai for getting the beast home

Take a look at the video below: 

We wish Munawar heartiest congratulations on his new purchase!

 

 


 

