Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui will lift the trophy, predicts Elvish Yadav -Here's why!

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sun, 01/28/2024 - 18:49
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough. 

 Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show.

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

Now, Elvish Yadav who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 had made a judgement on the winner of the show. 

Elvish feels that Munawar will win the trophy and he feels that Munawar has a lot of followers on his social media handle and after his stint on the show the followers have increased. He says that the followers which have increased also means that the number of votes have gone up and in that case if Elvish has to sum up, the winner will be Munawar.

Currently, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek have entered the Bigg Boss house where they are hosting fun segments with the contestants. 

It will be interesting to see who will lift the coveted trophy! Who are you vouching for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Jio Cinema.

