Bigg Boss 17: Must Read! Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Abhishek Kumar re-entering the house

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show.

Recently we saw a nasty altercation between Samarth-Abhishek-Isha, where Abhishek ended up slapping Samarth hard. Due to his actions, Abhishek was evicted from the house due to this. Now after Abhishek’s father requested the makers and the Udaariyaan actor himself apologize as well.

Abhishek has now re-entered the house and former evicted contestant Aishwary Sharma has reacted on the same. She said that she is happy with Bigg Boss’s decision and whatever Salman said was true. Some of the comments of netizens read, “Abhishek really respect Big Boss.” one wrote, “Exactly re-entry hua acha laga sunkr.” The third one wrote, “This time the bigg boss contestants lack awareness, analysis, judgement, humor, opinion and more.....disappointed to see where have the sense gone.....”

Among the contestants Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Ankita Lokhande raised their hand in support of Abhishek returning.

