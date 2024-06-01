Bigg Boss 17: Netizens disappointed with Ankita’s decision of evicting Abhishek after punishing him; call her ‘DISGUSTING and SHAMELESS’

Ankita made him do many household things and later, when Bigg Boss informed her that she can still decide whether Abhishek should go from the house or not, she decided that Abhishek should be evicted.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 11:11
Ankita

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most watched shows on television today. The show witnesses a lot of fights and drama.

Recently, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya started targeting Abhishek Kumar. Abhishek was in a relationship with Isha and after their breakup, he was so affected emotionally that he sought therapy. Isha earlier had told him in an argument if he wants to go to the hospital again and now, in another argument, Isha and Samarth provoked him a lot by calling him names such as ‘mental’, throwing blanket on him, making faces, telling him if he wants to break the television since he is getting angry and a lot of other things. (Also Read: OMG! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar's father requests Salman Khan to take him back in the show, take a look )

One thing led to another and finally, Abhishek could not take it anymore and ended up slapping Samarth.

Now, Abhishek was given punishment for this via Ankita. Ankita made him do many household things and later, when Bigg Boss informed her that she can still decide whether Abhishek should go from the house or not, she decided that Abhishek should be evicted.

A lot of people are not happy with Ankita’s decision and in fact, they are calling her shameless.

Take a look:

A user shares that even Vicky called Ankita shameless

A social media user trends Abhishek with ‘Our Pride Abhishek Kumar’ and calls Ankita a fake contestant.

An X user says that Ankita is a disgusting person

Another person mentions that Abhishek kept saying ‘please please’ but Ankita did not reconsider

Ankita made Abhishek wash her clothes, polish her shoes, change her bedsheets, wash the bathroom only to evict her later, and expresses a netizen (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Nineties actress Tabu to grace the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode)

What are your thoughts on the same?

About Author

Comments

