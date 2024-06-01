Bigg Boss 17: Netizens disappointed with Ankita’s decision of evicting Abhishek after punishing him; call her ‘DISGUSTING and SHAMELESS’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most watched shows on television today. The show witnesses a lot of fights and drama.

Recently, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya started targeting Abhishek Kumar. Abhishek was in a relationship with Isha and after their breakup, he was so affected emotionally that he sought therapy. Isha earlier had told him in an argument if he wants to go to the hospital again and now, in another argument, Isha and Samarth provoked him a lot by calling him names such as 'mental', throwing blanket on him, making faces, telling him if he wants to break the television since he is getting angry and a lot of other things.

One thing led to another and finally, Abhishek could not take it anymore and ended up slapping Samarth.

Now, Abhishek was given punishment for this via Ankita. Ankita made him do many household things and later, when Bigg Boss informed her that she can still decide whether Abhishek should go from the house or not, she decided that Abhishek should be evicted.

A lot of people are not happy with Ankita’s decision and in fact, they are calling her shameless.

Take a look:

A user shares that even Vicky called Ankita shameless

Shameless Ankita even Vicky said beaharam hain ankita.. — Nusrat Rasul (@nahnush) January 5, 2024

A social media user trends Abhishek with ‘Our Pride Abhishek Kumar’ and calls Ankita a fake contestant.

She was the one feeling unsafe right itna unsafe the toh kyu karwa rhe the usse kaam ? Most fake contestant ever , how can u be so good to a person jisse aap unsafe feel krte ho? I was her huge fan before the show but she has lost all respect today !

OUR PRIDE ABHISHEK KUMAR — KUNAL SINGHAL (@KUNALSI37135493) January 5, 2024

An X user says that Ankita is a disgusting person

Ankita is most disgusting Pierson & she can't see others happy pic.twitter.com/pkXTZ4KJzA #AnkitaLokhande should be out soon . After eliminating him she's hugging and giving sympathy#BB17 #AbhishekKumar #AbhishekAvengers — KASHIF(@KashifSharieff) January 5, 2024

Another person mentions that Abhishek kept saying ‘please please’ but Ankita did not reconsider

How shameless of Ankita to not reconsider her decision when abhishek kept saying please please!

Feeling bad for Abhishek

He deserves to stay #AbhishekKumar #AbhishekKumar #BB17 pic.twitter.com/gqzjCM9lw0 — vAiShNaVi (@Sunblossom54) January 5, 2024

Ankita made Abhishek wash her clothes, polish her shoes, change her bedsheets, wash the bathroom only to evict her later, and expresses a netizen

Ankita Made Abhishek wash her clothes , Polish her shoes, Change her bedsheets , Wash the bathroom.

After doing all this also eliminated him #AbhishekKumar

Abhishek haste haste saara kaam kiya Ankita aunty ka still she will be heartless...SHAME #AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/xLiPHRXW4R — Aliya (@AliyaMalik45) January 5, 2024

What are your thoughts on the same?