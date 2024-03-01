Bigg Boss 17: Oh No! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s relationship deteriorates further as the actress complaints to the latter of not making her feel ‘Hot’ enough

Time and again netizens have felt that Vicky has been disrespectful toward Ankita. Lately their relationship has received another shocking jolt.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table. One of the power couples in the house Vicky and Ankita have been grabbing headlines from day one. Be it their fights, arguments or taking a stand for each other on rare occasions, the couple do bring a lot of entertainment in the show.

Time and again netizens have felt that Vicky has been disrespectful toward Ankita. Lately their relationship has received another shocking jolt. Recently Ankita mentioned she has been a fitness freak and earlier used to walk 8 to 12 Km everyday. Vicky gestures to Mannara and Isha who were listening as if she is lying. Ankita loses her cool and says, “Mai chali jaugi iski life se” 

Later Vicky mocks Ankita once again by telling Mannara that he finds Ankita cute but not hot. Ankita is shattered hearing this and tells Vicky that she knows he is done with her and will take a “Decision” after exiting the house and then go to Bali.

Vicky jokingly says that she should make her “Decision” soon as he too wants to go to Bali.

