Bigg Boss 17: Oh No! Ankita Lokhande left heartbroken with Vicky Jain as he REFUSES to let her KISS him; says ‘Apne pati ko nahi to…’

This created another ruckus in the house between Ankita and Vicky where the former was left teary eyed and Vicky felt bogged down with her behavior.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 on Jio Cinema is one of the most controversial reality shows on television.

The show has witnessed a lot of fights among the contestants and two of the contestants are Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. The two are married and have been constantly fighting about issues in their life. Ankita wants to be pampered and needs more attention. She thinks that Vicky flirts with the girls in the house and the latter feels that she is not giving him enough freedom despite being there for her. (Also Read: What! Bigg Boss 17 Drama Unfolds: Manu Punjabi Criticizes Show for Munawar Faruqui's Personal Expose)

Recently Ankita leaned forward to give a peck on Vicky’s cheek however, the latter thought that she is coming over to kiss him on the lips and hence stopped her. Ankita found the behavior pretty rude and told him that who will she kiss if not her own husband and that he does not feel like kissing her but atleast let her do.

In the past too Vicky and Ankita have openly lashed out at one another to that extent that Vicky almost threatened her that he will disclose things which she won’t be able to bear about her when spoken on National television and Ankita too has done the same by saying that she will not be in his life anymore once out of this house.

