Bigg Boss 17: Oh No! Isha Malviya’s captaincy comes under huge risk due to BF Samarth Jurel, duo have a nasty argument

MUMBAI: One of the things that Bigg Boss is known for is for the tasks that the contestants do in the house in order to survive, especially the captaincy task which helps you to win the immunity pin and gets saved from elimination that would take place during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode. Last week we did see that Bigg Boss has introduced the captaincy task for the first time in these two months and how Munawar became the new captain of the house and we did see how everyone did cooperate with him. Once again Bigg Boss introduced the captaincy task and the contestants went all out to do it and at the end Isha Malviya won the task and became the captain of the house.

Now in the latest promo, Samarth aka Chintu will steal beverage cans from the Dimaag ka makaan. Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, “Bigg Boss ne kiya kitchen band. Will this create a rift between Chintu and Isha's relationship?”

Bigg Boss will then announce, “aise hi makaan number do ka kamra khula, cans ki chori hui.” As a punishment Bigg Boss will get the kitchen closed.

Isha will then tell him, “Tujhe agar meri captaincy se problem hai to tu mujhe bol. Mat kar, please.”

Isha will further say, “Tu is cheez ka, please fayda mat utha ki tujhe pata hai ki mai tere liye nahi bolungi, ya tere against nahi bolungi.”

Credit-FreePressJournal