Bigg Boss 17: Oh NO! Isha Malviya’s mother to take legal action against Abhishek Kumar for his behavior, “sharam aani chahiye”

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show. Recently the fight between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya got out of hand where the latter even went to the extent of slapping Samarth Jurel.

Isha’s mother has now broken her silence over Abhishek’s constant poking at Isha. She wrote, “sha ko harr Barr iss ladke ne behremi se character assassinate kiya hai.. Mujhe bhi nahi baksha. Ye game mental strength ka hai. Itna traumatised tha toh pata tha Isha aane wali hai bb mein toh fir aaya hi kyu show mein? Legal action Banta hai aisi harkato par ab bhi hum chup hai sirf aur sirf Isha ke liye. Shame on you harr barr Isha ko beechmein lane ke liye, aur unlogo ko bhi sharam aani chahiye jo ye aggressive nature ko support karte hai. “

Several celebs have come in support of Abhishek and slammed Isha as well as Samarth for mocking the former’s mental health.

Abhishek is now removed from the captaincy task. The next episode is surely going to be worth the wait.

Credit-Indiatoday



