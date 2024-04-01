Bigg Boss 17: Oh NO! Isha Malviya’s mother to take legal action against Abhishek Kumar for his behavior, “sharam aani chahiye”

Recently the fight between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya got out of hand where the latter even went to the extent of slapping Samarth Jurel.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 17:01
Abhishek

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show. Recently the fight between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya got out of hand where the latter even went to the extent of slapping Samarth Jurel.

Also Read-Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the family week will take place in the Bigg Boss house

Isha’s mother has now broken her silence over Abhishek’s constant poking at Isha. She wrote, “sha ko harr Barr iss ladke ne behremi se character assassinate kiya hai.. Mujhe bhi nahi baksha. Ye game mental strength ka hai. Itna traumatised tha toh pata tha Isha aane wali hai bb mein toh fir aaya hi kyu show mein? Legal action Banta hai aisi harkato par ab bhi hum chup hai sirf aur sirf Isha ke liye. Shame on you harr barr Isha ko beechmein lane ke liye, aur unlogo ko bhi sharam aani chahiye jo ye aggressive nature ko support karte hai. “

Check out her story here;

Several celebs have come in support of Abhishek and slammed Isha as well as Samarth for mocking the former’s mental health.

Also Read-Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ayesha Khan tells Ankita Lokhande to lick her foot for this shocking reason

Abhishek is now removed from the captaincy task. The next episode is surely going to be worth the wait.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indiatoday


 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 navid sole Nidhi Shah
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 17:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Deepika Padukone Reveals Romantic Getaway Details with Ranveer Singh on 5th Wedding Anniversary
MUMBAI: In a recent interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika Padukone candidly shared details about her romantic getaway...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Vaibhav physically assaults Vandana, latter beats him up
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Imlie : Shocking! Dadi will give her peace of mind to Imlie and will tell her that she will never ever live happy
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Kya Baat Hai! Did Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti confirm his relationship with Aishwarya Khare? Netizens comment on their latest pictures, say "Love in the air"
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and it's among the top ten...
Whoa! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding extravaganza; the couple set for pheras in a luxurious Udaipur hotel; Details inside!
MUMBAI : Ira Khan, the Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter, will follow the customary path and wear pheras in the lake...
Anupamaa : OMG! Pakhi misbehaves with Dimpy; Kavya tells the latter to not do any work for Pakhi
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Wow! Deepika Padukone Reveals Romantic Getaway Details with Ranveer Singh on 5th Wedding Anniversary
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
Kya Baat Hai! Did Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti confirm his relationship with Aishwarya Khare? Netizens comment on their latest pictures, say "Love in the air"
Munawar
”I don’t see Munawar as my competitor in this show, he lacks the X factor for bb17”, says Isha Malviya
Uorfi Javed
OMG! Uorfi Javed shares her picture from the hospital bed later deletes the post
Pranali Rathod
Uff! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod twins in yellow at her friend’s wedding, check out her pics
Prince Narula
Omg! MTV Roadies’ Prince Narula makes a jaw dropping revelation about Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar
Aditi Dev Sharma
Kya Baat Hai! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma expresses gratitude for her show, check it out