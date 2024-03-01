Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Ankita Lokhande makes a shocking revelation about Sushant Singh Rajput’s claustrophobia, says Rhea Chakraborty’s claims were false

In one of the recent episodes, Ankita has opened up about her ex beau and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While speaking to Ayesha Khan about Abhishek Kumar’s claims of being claustrophobic
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes in the TRP ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house. Ankita Lokhande has been a popular contestant on the show where she has spoken about her ex- the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

In one of the recent episodes, Ankita has opened up about her ex beau and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While speaking to Ayesha Khan about Abhishek Kumar’s claims of being claustrophobic, Ankita spoke about being familiar with the condition as her ex Sushant too suffered from it. 

 In 2020, Rhea had claimed that Sushant feared flying due to claustrophobia but Ankita had denied it then and shared a video of Sushant flying an aircraft.

Initially viewers sympatized with Ankita when she spoke about SSR but now they are getting annoyed with her as she keeps dragging his name at every opportunity she finds.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye

