Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Did Isha Malviya lie about being hit by Abhishek Kumar during a New Year party? THIS Udaariyaan actress makes shocking revelations

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show.

Recently we saw a nasty altercation between Samarth-Abhishek-Isha, where Abhishek ended up slapping Samarth hard. Isha was previously dating Abhishek but they ended their relationship on a sour note. She is now dating Samarth. In one of the recent episodes, Isha was heard telling Mannara, Vicky and the others how during a New Year party, Abhishek slapped her and that too for shaking hands with her friends.

Actress Kamal Dadialla who was part of the show Udaariyaan and played Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s mother’s role. She was present at the same party along with Isha’s mother. She said there were issues when Abhishek questioned Isha’s behavior at the party but “There was no slap involved; they even left the venue together”. Kamal also shared pictures of the duo having a good time at the bash. Take a look;

She spoke about what is happening with Abhishek is unfair and also confirmed that she stays on the 13th floor and Abhishek takes the stairs as he is claustrophobic. She clearly mentioned that Isha is a big liar.

There are reports suggesting that Abhishek has been eliminated due to his physical assault on Samarth.

