Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Did Isha Malviya lie about being hit by Abhishek Kumar during a New Year party? THIS Udaariyaan actress makes shocking revelations

Recently we saw a nasty altercation between Samarth-Abhishek-Isha, where Abhishek ended up slapping Samarth hard. Isha was previously dating Abhishek but they ended their relationship on a sour note.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 13:55
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show. 

Also Read-Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ayesha Khan tells Ankita Lokhande to lick her foot for this shocking reason

Recently we saw a nasty altercation between Samarth-Abhishek-Isha, where Abhishek ended up slapping Samarth hard. Isha was previously dating Abhishek but they ended their relationship on a sour note. She is now dating Samarth. In one of the recent episodes, Isha was heard telling Mannara, Vicky and the others how during a New Year party, Abhishek slapped her and that too for shaking hands with her friends. 

Actress Kamal Dadialla who was part of the show Udaariyaan and played Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s mother’s role. She was present at the same party along with Isha’s mother. She said there were issues when Abhishek questioned Isha’s behavior at the party but “There was no slap involved; they even left the venue together”. Kamal also shared pictures of the duo having a good time at the bash. Take a look;

She spoke about what is happening with Abhishek is unfair and also confirmed that she stays on the 13th floor and Abhishek takes the stairs as he is claustrophobic. She clearly mentioned that Isha is a big liar.

There are reports suggesting that Abhishek has been eliminated due to his physical assault on Samarth.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- BollywoodLIfe

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 13:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Dhruv tries to run off with Shaurya
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Hungry! Dakku leaves everyone starved
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: OMG! Pashminna missing from her wedding
MUMBAI :A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Aangan – Apno Ka: What! Pallavi's roka is fixed but not with Akash
MUMBAI : Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles...
Must watch! Tejasswi Prakash captivates with her enthralling dance performance at a friend's haldi ceremony
MUMBAI : Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are much-admired celebrities. The two met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and...
OMG! Did Kavya's Mishkat Verma get physically violent with Sumbul Toqeer on sets of their show? Check out the video
MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as...
Recent Stories
Imran Khan
Stunning! Imran Khan seen with alleged GF Lekha Washington at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding; Check out inside photos here!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tejasswi Prakash
Must watch! Tejasswi Prakash captivates with her enthralling dance performance at a friend's haldi ceremony
Sumbul
OMG! Did Kavya's Mishkat Verma get physically violent with Sumbul Toqeer on sets of their show? Check out the video
Vicky Jain
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain sings ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ for Ayesha Khan seeing her in a hot dress, Ankita Lokhande left furious
Bhagya Lakshmi poster
wow! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares the new promo of the show and it will leave you intrigued, watch video
Munawar
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking!s Munawar Faruqui denies having any feelings for Ayesha Khan
Pranali Rathod
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod stuns in her new photoshoot, check out first glimpses