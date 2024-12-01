Bigg Boss 17: OMG! “Good and bad people come and go in your life”, Isha Malviya’s father on Samarth Jurel and her relationship

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table. Among the contestants on the show, Isha Malviya has been one of most popular faces. The 20 year old Udaariyaan actress has been praised for her mature thinking and behavior being such 20 years old.

Tellychakkar had the opportunity to interact with Isha Malviya’s father Ashish Malviya and he gave his insights on speaking with Isha in the Bigg Boss 17 house, his opinion on Samarth and the fights that ensued between Isha-Samarth-Abhishek.

When asked about what he spoke to Isha, Samarth and Abhishek, he said “everyone seemed very cordial and sweet. All the contestants are good and have different natures but when it comes to making someone understand, I think I only interacted in that sense with my daughter and told her that whatever she is doing is great and is making us proud.”

When asked about what he thinks of Samarth as a future son-in-law, Ashsish said that Isha is only 20 years old and she hasn’t reached that level to choose a life partner yet. Good and bad people will always come and go in your life but when it comes to finally choosing the ‘one’, it is the duty of the elders to sit and talk to the children and give them guidance.

Isha has given a wonderful performance previously in Udaariyaan, but when it comes to Bigg Boss, first Abhishek was with Isha in the house then Samarth was brought in, so there have been instances where people are talking about her character in real life. To this, Ashish stated that previously as well there were couples like Neil-Aishwarya, and Vicky-Ankita who have had their share of fights but Salman Khan must have hardly told anyone “hats-off” which he did to Isha so it is like commendable for a 20 year old girl. Isha, he said, has reached so far with hard work and dedication to her craft.

Finally, on asking who he thinks is Isha’s worst enemy in the house and she should beware of this person, he said that he told Isha that anyone who tries to manipulate you mentally she should stay away from him/her, be it anyone. Take your own stand, play solo and she is not just a contestant but a sure winner of the show.

