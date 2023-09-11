Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Isha encourages Khanzaadi to pursue a relationship with Abhishek

Abhishek was in a relationship with Isha and they split. Abhishek found it difficult to move on from Isha while the latter dated Samarth. Abhishek was heartbroken on Samarth’s entry but soon, he was seen trying to make peace with the face.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 13:07
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most sought after reality shows on television. The controversial reality show is currently airing on Jio Cinema.

The show has had many controversies right from the time it went on-air. This season witnesses 2 celebrity couples and singles in the form of influencers. Fights and arguments have been the highlight of this season. While at one end Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt can be seen fighting with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya’s love story with Abhishek Kumar hit a dead end with the entry of her boyfriend Samarth Jurel. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: What! Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals how Bigg Boss' advice for Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma went wrong, read to know more )

Bigg Boss 17 is also telecast live and in a recent video clip, Isha was spotted talking with Tehelka, Khanzaadi and Arun about Abhishek. She told Khanzaadi that Abhishek has moved on and that she can think of being in a relationship with him. As much as Abhishek is competitive with Khanzaadi while performing tasks, they are fond of each other.

Quite often, we have seen Abhishek and Khanzaadi fighting because of Isha and discussing how Abhishek has still not moved on from Isha.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek was in a relationship with Isha and they split. Abhishek found it difficult to move on from Isha while the latter dated Samarth. Abhishek was heartbroken on Samarth’s entry but soon, he was seen trying to make peace with the face.

What are your thoughts on Abhishek and Isha’s relationship? Do you want to see Abhishek with Khanzaadi? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Audience Verdict: Colors' new Bigg Boss 17 promo has garnered negative comments for Aishwarya Sharma; audience wants her out of the show)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Bollywood movies and OTT projects.

bigg boss 17 Jio Cinema Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Vicky Jain Ankita Lokhande Isha Malviya Abhishek Kumar Samarth Jurel Khanzaadi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 13:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
"Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: Will Arya be able to save Chhaya from the goons?
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
RIP! Brazilian social media influencer Luana Andrade passes away during a liposuction procedure
MUMBAI: Popular Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade sadly passed away after undergoing liposuction surgery on her knee....
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Isha encourages Khanzaadi to pursue a relationship with Abhishek
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most sought after reality shows on television. The controversial reality show is...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Angad’s doppelganger comes to snatch everything away from him?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Meet the guy who has kissed 40-45 girls! Temptation Island India revelation!
MUMBAI: Temptation Island is becoming increasingly popular with each passing day, captivating the audience with its...
Box office! Aankh Micholi and Tejas in lost somewhere in the success of 12th Fail, here are the collections
MUMBAI: We have seen some great releases this week, on one side we see movies like Aankh Micholi and Tejas getting...
Recent Stories
Aankh Micholi and Tejas
Box office! Aankh Micholi and Tejas in lost somewhere in the success of 12th Fail, here are the collections
Latest Video
Related Stories
Luana Andrade
RIP! Brazilian social media influencer Luana Andrade passes away during a liposuction procedure
Janit Bhuutani
Exclusive! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radhe Mohan actor Janit Bhuutani bags Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Neil
Bigg Boss 17: What! Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals how Bigg Boss' advice for Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma went wrong, read to know more
Rahul
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals his favourite contestants, calls KhanZaadi the 'TRP contestant'
Manu
Bigg Boss Season 17: Bigg Boss Season 10 first runner up Manu Punjabi exposes Mannara Chopra's game, says “Her game is not good, she has used Munawar to up her game”
Charu
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday