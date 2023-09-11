Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Isha encourages Khanzaadi to pursue a relationship with Abhishek

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most sought after reality shows on television. The controversial reality show is currently airing on Jio Cinema.

The show has had many controversies right from the time it went on-air. This season witnesses 2 celebrity couples and singles in the form of influencers. Fights and arguments have been the highlight of this season. While at one end Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt can be seen fighting with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya’s love story with Abhishek Kumar hit a dead end with the entry of her boyfriend Samarth Jurel. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: What! Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals how Bigg Boss' advice for Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma went wrong, read to know more )

Bigg Boss 17 is also telecast live and in a recent video clip, Isha was spotted talking with Tehelka, Khanzaadi and Arun about Abhishek. She told Khanzaadi that Abhishek has moved on and that she can think of being in a relationship with him. As much as Abhishek is competitive with Khanzaadi while performing tasks, they are fond of each other.

Quite often, we have seen Abhishek and Khanzaadi fighting because of Isha and discussing how Abhishek has still not moved on from Isha.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek was in a relationship with Isha and they split. Abhishek found it difficult to move on from Isha while the latter dated Samarth. Abhishek was heartbroken on Samarth’s entry but soon, he was seen trying to make peace with the face.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek was in a relationship with Isha and they split. Abhishek found it difficult to move on from Isha while the latter dated Samarth. Abhishek was heartbroken on Samarth's entry but soon, he was seen trying to make peace with the face.

