Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Neil Bhatt accuses Ankita Lokhande of cheating during the captaincy task, loses his cool

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is gearing up for a twist in the show as Bigg Boss wants to make the show more interesting. We have seen that Ankita and Vicky are two players who are seen in the show since the start and are playing the game extremely well and they are seen in the show and have made place in the audience’s heart. Now during the new captaincy task, contestants had to collect apples.

ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/bigg-boss-season-17-exclusive-isha-malviya-breaks-samarth-jurel-shocking-reason-the

In the show’s new promo, we see that Ankita wins the task and Neil screams that she has won through cheating. Aishwarya and Neil will have a heated argument about the same. It is now left to Munawar to declare the winner at the end.

Check out the exciting promo here;

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Isha Malviya breaks up with Samarth Jurel for this shocking reason; the relationship comes to an end

Recently KhaanZaadi was eliminated and the rest of the contestants have to now show their best game to stay in the house.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly