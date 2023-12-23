Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Vicky Jain rushes to slap Ankita Lokhande on National TV; Netizens react, “Ghar pe kya hota hoga kisko pata”

A news viral video of the couple has now left netizens shocked. In the video, we see Vicky charging suddenly at Ankita and the latter gets alarmed and even tries to protect herself with her hand.
Vicky Jain

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings. Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing the game and making their place strong in the audience's hearts. We have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason, and the netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

A news viral video of the couple has now left netizens shocked. In the video, we see Vicky charging suddenly at Ankita and the latter gets alarmed and even tries to protect herself with her hand. This has left many shocked at the violent behavior of Jain. One netizen wrote, “Mene 10 baar recap dekha par saaf saaf hi dikha Vicky ne haath uthaya Ankita par.. or Ankita dari bhi .. ye ghar par maar bhi khaati hogi .. abhi khud galat me saath de rahi he Ankita.” another wrote, “Jinhe lag rha hai Vicky me khade hone ke liye hath uthaya tha ji nahi wo clearly Ankita ko Marne ke liye hi uthaya thaa bass TV pe hai yaad aa gaya toh ruk gaya haath zara dhyaan se dekho gaur se seriously Ankita ko na Vicky ke sath reh ke apni or beizzati nahi karani chahiye.” Questioning Ankita for taking a stand for herself, one wrote, “These wrong actions should not be supported by partners especially by wife as it increases with time if not stopped at first stage only.. every next fight adds a line from the previous one. Shame on Vicky.”

Check out the video here;

What is your take on Vicky Jain’s behavior toward wife Ankita Lokhande? TEll us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 

