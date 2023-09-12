Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan had a heated argument with Khanzaadi, she wanted to break her face

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 17:52
Rinku Dhawan

MUMBAI : One more heated argument turned out into a bad fight in the Bigg Boss house. The latest episode witnessed an ugly fight between Khanzaadi, Aishwarya Sharma, and Rinku Dhawan. Initially, it was only between Aishwarya and Khanzaadi which started during the task. While performing the task, Samarth Jurel, although unintentionally, had inappropriately touched Aishwarya.

But for obvious reasons, that triggered Aishwarya and she started shouting. Khanzaadi escalated the fight by saying that Aishwarya was doing all of this to seek attention and referred her as an attention seeker. Aishwarya lost her calm and yelled at Khanzaadi for using such cheap words against her. Rinku, who was sitting next to Aishwarya, lost her patience and bashed Khanzaadi for making wrong allegations against Aishwarya. Rinku rightly said, "No woman would make such false claims for attention.” 

Aishwarya broke down in tears and Neil came to console her. At that moment, all the contestants stood against Khanzaadi for her comment but she was too adamant to listen. Rinku was extremely agitated and was ready to leave the show after hitting Khanzaadi. It was her good friend Munawar who told her that even if you hit Khanzaadi, that wouldn't console Aishwarya. After some time Rinku cooled down. 
Khanzaadi’s constant ugly behavior is ruining BB house’s atmosphere. We all hope Salman Khan takes this point up during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

bigg boss 17 Rinku Dhawan Khanzaadi Samarth Jurel Aishwarya Sharma Neil Salman Khan  TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 17:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Overwhelmed! Dharmendra expresses his gratitude towards fans for showering ‘love’ on his 88th birthday; Says ‘Pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain’
MUMBAI : The renowned actor Dharmendra recently celebrated his 88th birthday and became one year older. The whole...
Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more
MUMBAI : The much awaited film Dunki will soon hit the big screens. The film’s trailer was released today and it is...
Exclusive! My character is out of the box and I am thoroughly enjoying this space: Swati Shah on shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan
MUMBAI : Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan on Zee TV is one of the most love shows on the channel. It stars Neeharika...
Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan had a heated argument with Khanzaadi, she wanted to break her face
MUMBAI : One more heated argument turned out into a bad fight in the Bigg Boss house. The latest episode witnessed an...
Revealed! Adarsh Gourav’s first look from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan revealed along with the trailer announcement
MUMBAI : A lot of new content has been released and has kept the audience hooked while there are also many projects...
What! Rakhi Sawant's estranged partner Adil Khan reveals frustration with her antics, confirms Dubai hideout
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant, known for her penchant for controversies, finds herself in the midst of another legal battle. ...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra
Overwhelmed! Dharmendra expresses his gratitude towards fans for showering ‘love’ on his 88th birthday; Says ‘Pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Swati Shah
Exclusive! My character is out of the box and I am thoroughly enjoying this space: Swati Shah on shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan
Utkarsha Naik
Exclusive! I am a very satisfied soul by the grace of God. I have got an opportunity to play a range of distinguished roles: Kumkum Bhagya actress Utkarsha Naik
Ryan O
RIP! Oscar-nominated Love Story actor Ryan O’Neal passes away at 82
Mallika Nayak
Exclusive! I like the way my character has transitioned to keeping her point of view in front of everyone: Mallika Nayak
Khanzaadi
Bigg Boss 17: What! Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar kissed under the blankets? Netizens react on viral video
1
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan reveals that Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra are only running the house and the rest of the housemates are clueless