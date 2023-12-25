Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan saved from nomination, No one wants to nominate her

MUMBAI: One more week of Bigg Boss 17 and the nominations got over. Last night we also saw how Bigg Boss shut down all three rooms (Dil, Dimag, Dum) and all the contestants are in the main big room staying together in sleeping bags.

This week's nomination process unfolded in the BB cafe, where contestants were called out one by one.

You Tuber Anurag Dobhal was nominated by Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, and Ankita Lokhande. He also faced a backlash for his arrogance regarding his fan base. Rinku says I want to nominate him because he never takes a stand for himself and his friends. To this Anurag replies that he was never in bottom 2 like Rinku. Rinku has mentioned earlier, "Anurag has no respect for the platform. He has too much attitude.” On the other hand Neil Bhatt says I want to nominate Anurag because he is so egoistic and not trustworthy. Munawar says Anurag doesn’t understand things in the BB house. Ankita Lokhande also supported Rinku’s vision says,’I want to nominate him because he taunted Rinku for being in the bottom two, he has too much ego.’ Rinku also nominated Khanzaadi as she has cried and been fighting continuously. Rinku is someone who has been consistent in her game and most importantly she has been showing her real-self in the house. More power to her.