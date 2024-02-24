Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya as a teen is seen sitting in the audience in The Kapil Sharma Show; WATCH THROWBACK Video

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 17 has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 16 successful seasons and the 17th one just got concluded. Isha Malviya was one of the most popular and loved contestants of the show. She unfortunately got eliminated a few days before the finale, which her fans found shocking.

Also Read-Isha Malviya spotted at T Series office, to play a pivotal role in a movie?

Now a throwback video of the Udaariyaan actress has been going viral. A young Isha is seen sitting in the audience of the comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. Taka look;

Bolo bolo yea kon hain ??????



Baby isha

Journey from a common audience to rising star #IshaMalviya #IshaHolics #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/lUMQ0dImK0 — Reyansh . Risk everything... Regret nothing... (@reyansha91) February 23, 2024

In a previous interview, Isha mentioned that she wanted to become a dancer. She said, “I would stand in a queue for 10-12 hours to give a single audition. And I’ve auditioned for shows like Dance Deewane season 1, Dance Plus, Boogie Woogie, Dance India Dance, you name it and I have auditioned for all the shows. I reached the practical round in Dance Deewane but I couldn’t crack it. I had been to all the cities, competitions, state levels, but nothing was happening and it was very heartbreaking. There was a time when I visited the sets of Dance Deewane as a guest to promote my show Udaariyaan. It was very exciting and I felt you shouldn’t get disheartened in life as you don’t know what future holds for you. I never let the rejections affect me. My parents also supported me a lot. It was tough but with everyone’s support things got better.”

Also Read-Isha Malviya spotted at T Series office, to play a pivotal role in a movie?

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-TOI