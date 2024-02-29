Bigg Boss 17’s Vicky Jain to be part of Shark Tank India; here is what Ankita Lokhande’s husband said

MUMBAI: Vicky Jain was one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17 house and since day one he played the game well. He did get along with almost everyone in the house but then later on began to have differences with Aishwarya – Neil where the two kept having fights with each other. He had a great bond with Abhishek in the beginning but towards the end it faded away. His fights with wife Ankita were the talking point inside and outside of the house.

Vicky’s popularity soared after Bigg Boss 17. Speaking about him joining the entertainment industry, Vicky said in a recent podcast, “I will take up work in entertainment field. Like songs or shows if things get scheduled during the time I’m here in Mumbai for the 15 days, I would love to do it. A song with Ankita toh banta hai.”

Ankita meanwhile added, “The best part was we were getting to stay with each other. After marriage, we did not get so much time with each other. Here we stayed for 3 months but in the outside world we did not even stay at a ,stretch for 15 days together. During wedding Vicky was here for a month but other than that hum kabhi ek dusre ke saath continuous kabhi nahi rahe.”

