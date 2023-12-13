Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain once abandoned her after they had a fight, “wo ek saal ke liye gaayab ho gaya tha”

After the recently shocking “marriage to Ankita was an investment” statement by Vicky, Ankita has now made another surprising revelation about their relationship.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 13:02
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most watched and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The 17th season is currently burning up the screens where it is one everyone’s must watch list. Some of the popular contestants on the show include Mannara Chopra, KhanZaadi, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, among others.

Also Read-Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande opens up about knowing 'What Went Wrong' in her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and the reasons behind her absence at his funeral

Since the game has begun we have seen how this couple has been fighting  and having problems with each other especially with the way Vicky has been behaving with  Ankita which has also been addressed during one of the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

After the recently shocking “marriage to Ankita was an investment” statement by Vicky, Ankita has now made another surprising revelation about their relationship. The recent episode showcased a spat between the two over food where Vicky said that KhanZaadi cooked better than Ankita and also mentioned that in the last three years he had never eaten anything cooked by Ankita.

He then asks her, “When will you start talking to me properly? Do you want to treat me like another contestant?” Ankita got teary eyed and upset over Vicky’s comments. As always, Ankita went and apologized to him and gave him a peck on his cheek.

Also Read-Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande opens up about knowing 'What Went Wrong' in her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and the reasons behind her absence at his funeral

While having a heart to heart with KhanZaadi, Ankita revealed, “Haan wo ek saal ke liye gaayab ho gaya tha. Jab wo ek saal baad wapis aaya to hume pta tha ki hum shaadi kar rahe hain. Vicky meri galti ki vajah se hi chala gaya tha.”

What are your thoughts on Ankita’s revelations? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 navid sole TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 13:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Trouble strikes in Teri Meri Doriyaan: Daarji faces health scare as family business crumbles
MUMBAI : Get ready for a rollercoaster of drama in the next episode of Star Plus' Teri Meri Doriyaan. The story unfolds...
Year Ender Special: TV actors who got married in 2023!
MUMBAI : Indian weddings are extremely beautiful and lavish. It is an occasion or rather a season where we meet up with...
Woah! Check out these viral BTS pictures of Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal together
MUMBAI : This year has been an amazing one for Hindi movies and Hindi movie lovers as we got to see some mind-blowing...
Exclusive: Maera Mishra likely to get married next year?
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Maera Mishra is currently dating Delhi based doctor Rajul...
Fighter latest poster: Wow! Akshay Oberoi looks dashing as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan
MUMBAI : The movie Fighter that stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role has been the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! The first captaincy task to take place in the house; Aishwarya kicks off Ankita from the race for this shocking reason
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings as the show is among the top ten shows when...
Recent Stories
vicky kaushal
Woah! Check out these viral BTS pictures of Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal together
Latest Video
Related Stories
Year Ender Special
Year Ender Special: TV actors who got married in 2023!
Maera Mishra
Exclusive: Maera Mishra likely to get married next year?
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! The first captaincy task to take place in the house; Aishwarya kicks off Ankita from the race for this shocking reason
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma lock horns together as the actress becomes the in charge of the house
Pashminna
Will Raghav’s silent departure from Kashmir might end his relationship with Pashminna in Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’?
Pushpa
Pushpa faces the an emotional storm as her ex-husband Dilip Patel returns in Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible’