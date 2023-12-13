Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain once abandoned her after they had a fight, “wo ek saal ke liye gaayab ho gaya tha”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most watched and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The 17th season is currently burning up the screens where it is one everyone’s must watch list. Some of the popular contestants on the show include Mannara Chopra, KhanZaadi, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, among others.

Since the game has begun we have seen how this couple has been fighting and having problems with each other especially with the way Vicky has been behaving with Ankita which has also been addressed during one of the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

After the recently shocking “marriage to Ankita was an investment” statement by Vicky, Ankita has now made another surprising revelation about their relationship. The recent episode showcased a spat between the two over food where Vicky said that KhanZaadi cooked better than Ankita and also mentioned that in the last three years he had never eaten anything cooked by Ankita.

He then asks her, “When will you start talking to me properly? Do you want to treat me like another contestant?” Ankita got teary eyed and upset over Vicky’s comments. As always, Ankita went and apologized to him and gave him a peck on his cheek.

While having a heart to heart with KhanZaadi, Ankita revealed, “Haan wo ek saal ke liye gaayab ho gaya tha. Jab wo ek saal baad wapis aaya to hume pta tha ki hum shaadi kar rahe hain. Vicky meri galti ki vajah se hi chala gaya tha.”

