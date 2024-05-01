Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain sings ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ for Ayesha Khan seeing her in a hot dress, Ankita Lokhande left furious

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024
Vicky Jain

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show. One of the power couples in the house Vicky and Ankita have been grabbing headlines from day one. Be it their fights, arguments or taking a stand for each other on rare occasions, the couple do bring a lot of entertainment in the show.

Ankita who is the current captain of the house has been irked by Vicky as he has been disrespecting her on several occasions. Now, Vicky’s flirty nature has been seen before in the show with Sana Khan and now he seems to be doing the same with Ayesha Khan. 

Vicky was seen lying down and Ayesha too was nearby, while Ankita was seen talking to Munawar. Just then looking at Ayesha, Vicky starts to sing the song ‘Bheege honth tere’ which surprises Ayesha and later Ankita gets furious why he had to do that.

Ayesha later calms Ankita saying it was only a joke on his part. 

Take a look at the video here;

What are your thoughts on the video? Tell us in the comments below.

Right now, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house.

TellychakkarTeam

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 14:21

